“In 2015, Cecile Richards was forced to admit before Congress that, in fact, Planned Parenthood makes a lot of money off of abortions, and abortions account for 85 percent of their non-government revenue,” Loesch said. “Why are American taxpayers being forced to fund a for-profit business that gives 99 percent to Democrats?”
Dana Loesch joins Megyn Kelly on the final episode of The Kelly File to discuss defunding Planned Parenthood – TheBlaze
