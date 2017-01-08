Newsvine

Fake 'Fake News': Media Sow Division with Dishonest Attack on Breitbart's 'Allahu Akbar' Church Fire Story

View Original Article: breitbart.com
Sun Jan 8, 2017
    The effect of journalists refusing, on ideological grounds, to ensure stories are reported across the international press is both a sign of a partisan media, but also protects criminals, police ineffectiveness, and failing state policies. This tactic, usually reserved for state-sponsored news outlets like Russia Today or TeleSUR, are becoming more commonplace in the West, especially in Germany.

