Levin skewers 'liberal ass' Meryl Streep after 'baloney' Golden Globes speech

Seeded by Dinin D'aerthe View Original Article: conservativereview.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 9, 2017 1:26 PM
    Meryl Streep said nothing when Obama's Justice Department was targeting reporters and intercepting their communications; she said nothing when Obama's Justice Department was arming Mexican drug lords, resulting in murder; she said nothing when Obama's IRS was threatening and intimidating private citizens because of their viewpoints; she said nothing when Obama's NSA was gathering a massive amount of telephonic activity by American citizens; she said nothing when Obama threw Israel over the cliff at the UN; she said nothing when Obama's policies (or lack thereof) contributed to the growth of ISIS and its genocide, rape, slavery, and torture; etc. 

    Levin added that the “liberal ass” actress “should stick to what she knows — memorizing words written by people smarter than her and then repeating them when directed to do so.”

     

