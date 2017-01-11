Bellwether: As Trump prepares to take office, Dems are lost in a foggy swamp of denial | Fox News

Let’s look at what stunts have been pulled on Capitol Hill since last November’s election, but before Trump even takes office:

Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee tried to object to the ratification of the Electoral College results, claiming that voter suppression might have invalidated the election.

Democrats pulled an all-night talkathon on the Senate floor, illegal under that body’s rules, to block the repeal of Obamacare.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer presided over a “Make America Sick Again” photo-op, to denounce the Republican plan to scrap the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Schumer promised to fight “tooth and nail” against Trump’s first appointee to the Supreme Court, to replace Antonin Scalia, before Trump becomes president and well in advance of his submission of a nominee.